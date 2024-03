BASEBALL

Nazareth 5, Ridgewood 4

Nick Drtina went 2-for-3 with the game-winning RBI for the Roadrunners (5-0). Winning pitcher Andrew Kouris struck out four over two innings, Chase Zidlicky struck out eight over four innings, Landon Thome had a triple, RBI and run scored and Cooper Malamazian was 2-for-4 with a run scored.