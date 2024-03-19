MERIT SWAT Team arrests man who reportedly fired shots from Willowbrook apartment

The DuPage County MERIT SWAT Team Monday afternoon apprehended a man who reportedly fired shots from an apartment in unincorporated Willowbrook, authorities said.

At about 3 p.m., SWAT Team members breached some exterior glass doors and took the offender, who was barricaded inside the apartment, authorities said.

DuPage County sheriffs were dispatched at about 9:10 a.m. to the Kingery Quarter apartment complex following reports of shots fired near Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane, authorities said.

A male subject had fired gunshots out of his apartment before barricading himself inside. He remained in the apartment, refusing to comply with deputies’ commands to open the door. After a few hours, the offender released an adult female and a child before once again barricading himself in the apartment, authorities said.

“Being able to apprehend this suspect without great bodily harm is another example of the MERIT SWAT Team functioning cohesively and bringing resolution to a volatile situation,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in a news release. “The safety and security of the community is our top priority, and our deputies coordinating with MERIT brought a peaceful resolution to this incident.”