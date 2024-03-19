Man gets 60-year prison sentence for 2020 Wheaton, Lombard home invasions, shooting

One of two men charged with breaking into houses in Wheaton and Lombard and shooting a homeowner in August 2020 was sentenced Monday to 60 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Malik Pitts, 25, formerly of Broadview, appeared at his sentencing hearing in front of Judge Margaret O’Connell, who handed down the sentence.

On July 31, 2023, Pitts entered a blind plea of guilty to one count of attempted murder, one count of home invasion and one count of attempt child pornography, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

O’Connell imposed 35-year sentence for attempted murder, a consecutive sentence of 25 years for home invasion and a concurrent 12-year sentence for attempted child pornography. In all, Pitts will be required to serve 41.5 years before being eligible for parole, according to the release.

The case against Pitt’s co-defendant, Isaiah Johnson, 24, of Blue Island, continues with Johnson due back in court on March 29 for a sentencing hearing.

On the evening of Aug. 23, 2020, Wheaton police responded to the 1700 block of East Evergreen Street for a home invasion. Residents reported that they heard noises coming from outside. The homeowners exited the back door leaving the door unlocked. Once outside, the residents encountered Pitts and Johnson, at which time Johnson pointed a silver handgun at them as Pitts entered the residence through the back door, according to the release.

Shortly after Pitts entered the residence, Johnson directed the victims to walk toward the rear of the residence. Once inside, Pitts entered a bedroom where two young girls and their grandmother were sleeping. He attempted to pull down the blanket and shorts and underwear of one of the girls. The grandmother woke up and began speaking to Pitts at which time he struck her left cheek, ear and neck. The girls’ father entered the room and fought with Pitts. The men then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, according to the release.

At about 5:22 a.m., Lombard police responded to a call in the 400 S. Highland Ave. for a home invasion and shooting that just occurred. In this case, the male homeowner was awoken by Pitts and Johnson in his living room with Johnson pointing a gun at him asking “where’s the money?” Pitts then went to the upstairs bedroom where the mother and her daughter were sleeping in the same bed, according to the release.

Pitts ordered them to the main floor of the residence and then ordered the daughter to the basement and ordered her to remove her clothing. When the girl refused and fled, a physical struggle ensued between the father and Pitts. The struggle went into the backyard of the residence leaving Johnson with a gun behind them, authorities said.

During the struggle, Johnson fired multiple gunshots, one striking the father in the chest and one into the family car. The gunshot that hit the father, went through him and ultimately struck Pitts as well. Johnson and Pitts then fled the scene in the same stolen vehicle driven by a third co-defendant, Keytori Jackson. Jackson has been sentenced to 14 years for her role in the matter.

“In the early morning hours, Mr. Pitts and Mr. Johnson violated the sanctity of their victims’ homes in the worst imaginable way possible,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “We all deserve to feel safe and secure in our homes and the shockingly violent behavior shown by these two men demonstrates their complete disregard for our laws and for human life. Their actions have shattered that sense of safety. Judge O’Connell’s 66-year sentence sends a crystal clear message to would-be criminals that in DuPage County we have zero tolerance for the type of violent crime exhibited in this case.”