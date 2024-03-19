Domestic incident leads to fatal shooting near Willowbrook: sheriff

The DuPage County Sheriff s Office is investigating a domestic-related fatal shooting that took place late Monday night in unincorporated Willowbrook, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a person shot in the in the 600 block of Mockingbird Lane in unincorporated Willowbrook. The first responding deputy saw a suspect matching the description of the offender and arrested him without incident, according to a DuPage County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The victim was found lying unresponsive in the front yard with a possible gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. The suspect was was transported to the Sheriff’s Office detective division for investigative purposes.

There was never a threat to the public as this is an isolated incident, according to the releease. Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.