Wheaton to hold recycling event April 13

Wheaton’s Environmental Improvement Commission invites the community to its annual Recycling Extravaganza with SCARCE from 8:30 a.m. to noon on April 13 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road. You can bring many types of items for safe disposal or recycling at this drive-through event. Items you can drop off include:

Car and other large batteries. (Collected by Interstate Battery). No household batteries.

Bike-related items including bikes, helmets, repair tools and tire pumps. (Collected by Working Bikes).

Documents for shredding (Funded in part by DuPage County). Acceptable items include medical records, sensitive documents and tax records. No batteries (greeting cards, etc.), plastic file tabs, plastic page protectors or vinyl checkbook covers. Limit of four bags per car.

Electronics and other items (Collected by eWorks, $25 to $35 fee for monitors and televisions).

Scrap metal (This includes items such as chicken wire, lawn furniture, metal hangers and unusable pots and pans).

Textiles (Bag blankets, clothing, coats, shoes and towels).

Eyewear and hearing aids (Collected by Wheaton Lions Club). Eyeglasses, hearing aids and sunglasses.

Household-related items (Collected by SCARCE): Books, bread tags, Brita-brand filters and pitchers, holiday lights, inkjet cartridges (small, no toners), keys (for cars and homes), mercury barometers, thermometers and thermostats, musical instruments, records, x-rays. No light bulbs or compact fluorescent lamps.

Medical waste (Collected by DuPage County Sherrif): EpiPens, lancets, medications, sharps and syringes.

Medical equipment (Collected by Melba’s Place): Crutches, walkers and wheelchairs.

Paints (Collected by Earth Paint): Latex paint ($1.49 per quart, $3.99 per gallon or $14.99 per bucket). Oil-based paint and stain ($5.99 per quart, $9.99 per gallon or $24.99 per bucket).

Propane tanks (Collected by AmeriGas).

Soccer-related items (Collected by Soccer Gear for Zambia): Cleats, first aid kits, girls’ leggings, jerseys and uniforms, nets, referee gear, shin guards, soccer balls and socks.

This event is offered in partnership with the city of Wheaton, Wheaton Environmental Improvement Commission, SCARCE, DuPage County, DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, eWorks, Wheaton Lions Club, Working Bikes, Soccer Gear for Zambia, Melba’s Place, AmeriGas, Interstate Battery, and Earth Paint.

Questions can be directed to SCARCE at 630-545-9710.