Villa Park library announces upcoming programs

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced two upcoming programs.

Call Me Jo Band at the Library: 1:30 p.m. March 24. Call Me Jo will perform acoustic versions of favorite rock, country and pop songs. Registration is required

Pop Art Portraits: 1 p.m. March 25. Learn from Terri Murphy how to bring a contemporary feel to a retro comic book style with ink and colored pencils. Registration is required.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.