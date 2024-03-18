Naperville man sentenced to 18 years for causing crash that killed three

A Naperville man was sentenced Monday to 18 years in prison for causing a crash that killed three individuals in October 2021, prosecutors said.

Brendan Wydajewski, 24, appeared in court in front of Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh, who accepted his guilty plea to three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Wydajewski appeared in bond court where bond was set bond at $500,000. Wydajewski posted the necessary 10%, or $50,000, the same day and was released from custody. He will begin his sentence immediately, according to the release.

At approximately 1:18 a.m., Oct. 30, 2021, Lisle police responded to a crash at the intersection of Warrenville Road and Corporate West Drive. Police saw two vehicles, one of which was cut in half, with the driver’s side of the vehicle located in the road and the other half located off the road to the north, according to the release.

Police found one person inside the vehicle who was identified as Andrew Purtill, 46. Purtill was pronounced dead at the scene. In the second vehicle, driven by Wydajewski, police found two other individuals, Graciela Leanos, 21, and Geovanny Alvarez, 22. Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene. Leanos was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead later that night, according to the release.

Wydajewski was found on the ground near the driver’s side of his vehicle seriously injured. He was transported to a local hospital for medical attention and was released on Nov. 28, 2021. Following an investigation, it was determined that Wydajewski was driving his vehicle at approximately 122 mph westbound on Warrenville Road when he crashed into a vehicle driven by Purtill. The investigation also found that Wydajewski’s BAC was .147 when he was transported to the hospital for medical attention, according to the release.

“Like all DUI cases, the case against Mr. Wydajewski was 100% avoidable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Because of Mr. Wydajewski’s reckless actions, the lives of Andrew Purtill, Graciela Leanos and Geovanny Alvarez have been reduced to a statistic and a tragic reminder of the deadly consequences of drinking and driving. As I have said countless times in the past, if you have been drinking, do not drive. Don’t allow yourself to become a statistic.”

Wydajewski will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.