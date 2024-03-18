Cicadas the topic of April 4 Lombard Garden Club meeting

Are you ready for the emergence of the periodical cicadas? 2024 will be a unique year as the 17-year periodical cicada will be emerging throughout northern Illinois. Get ready for the loud buzzing of cicadas that will soon be all around us. Join the Lombard Garden Club to learn all about these fascinating insects.

Come prepared to hear the facts from entomologist Fredrick Miller from Morton Arboretum. He will explain the life cycle of cicadas, their unique mating rituals and give us tips on how to coexist with these noisy creatures. This is a short, but very interesting entomological event worth enjoying.

Miller will discuss the fascinating biology and feeding habits of the periodical cicada, egg laying preferences, susceptible woody plant species and potential for damage to young trees, whips, and seedlings. There will be a discussion of practical management methods for homeowners as well.

Don’t miss out on learning about this once-in-17-year event. Mark your calendars for 6:30 p.m. April 4 at the First Church of Lombard, 220 S. Main Street in Lombard. There is no charge and the public is welcome to attend.