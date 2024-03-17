One person dead following domestic incident near Clarendon Hills: sheriff

One person was killed during a domestic-related incident that took place early Saturday morning in unincorporated DuPage County near Clarendon Hills.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident in which another individual was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

All individuals involved have been identified. There was no threat to the public as this was an isolated incident.

Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses, according to a sheriff’s office news release.