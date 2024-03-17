March 16, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletter

One person dead following domestic incident near Clarendon Hills: sheriff

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego Police are warning people to avoid the area around the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive after receiving a report of individuals damaging windows and vehicles and possibly waving a gun.

(File photo)

One person was killed during a domestic-related incident that took place early Saturday morning in unincorporated DuPage County near Clarendon Hills.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident in which another individual was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

All individuals involved have been identified. There was no threat to the public as this was an isolated incident.

Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

DuPage County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois