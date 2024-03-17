March 17, 2024
Elmhurst History Museum names Alben F. Bates Jr. Award winner

By Shaw Local News Network
The Elmhurst History Museum and the Elmhurst Heritage Foundation recently honored longtime volunteer and former staff member Nancy Wilson with the Alben F. Bates Jr. Award for her significant and lasting contributions to the museum.

Wilson joined the staff at the Elmhurst History Museum in 1973 and went on to become the museum’s full-time curator of collections until her retirement in June 2017. Over her 42-year career at the museum, Wilson played a vital role in professionalizing, organizing and growing its collection of artifacts and archives. Since retirement, Wilson has continued her work as a valued volunteer by assisting on research projects and special curatorial projects.

Wilson was presented with the award at an Elmhurst Heritage Foundation reception celebrating the opening of the museum’s latest exhibit on Feb. 29.

