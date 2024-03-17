DuPage County State’s Attorney to offer Election Day hotline to report irregularities

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office will once again activate its Election Day Hotline, deploy investigators and work with local police department personnel to respond to reports of any suspected irregularities that may arise at DuPage County polling locations on Election Day.

On March 19, from 6 a.m., when the polls open, through close at 7 p.m., the office’s Election Day hotline will be manned by assistant state’s attorneys. In addition, investigators as well as local police officers will be available to respond to suspected violations of the Illinois Election Code.

State’s Attorney Office staff will also maintain communications throughout the day and into the evening with officials at the DuPage County Clerk’s Office in Wheaton. This coordinated effort and open lines of communication with the DuPage County Clerk will help to enforce compliance with the election code while ensuring that every voter properly qualified is able to cast their ballot.

“Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy, and my office is well prepared to ensure that anyone who wishes to exercise their right to vote is allowed to do so free from harassment or intimidation,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. “As we have done in every election since I became state’s attorney, my office will again be available to respond to suspected violations of the Election Code. In addition to my staff, local law enforcement officers as well as sheriff’s deputies will be available to respond if needed throughout our county.”

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. March 19, Anyone who has questions or is concerned about activities at any DuPage County polling place can contact either the DuPage County Clerk at 630-407-5600 or the State’s Attorney’s Office’s Election Hotline at 630-407-8118.