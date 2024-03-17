Ava Gusel strikes out 14 in Downers Grove North softball win: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Downers Grove North 18, Mother McAuley 0

Ava Gusel struck out 14 in six shutout innings, allowing one hit, in the Trojans’ season opener. Avery Perkins and Sam Lehnherr each had three hits and four RBIs.

Wheaton North 11, Naperville North 1

Makayla Hammer, Erin Metz and Reagan Crosthwaite homered and Metz struck out 13 in the circle for the Falcons.

BASEBALL

Westmont 20, Chicago Disney 1

Lucas Hicks went 3-for-5 with a homer, double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Rocco Damato went 2-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and three RBIs for Westmont (2-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

Metea Valley 1, Benet 0

Kate Grubish had three saves in goal for Benet (1-1-1) in a loss at the Wheaton North Kickoff Tournament.

Wheaton North 3, Glenbard West 0

Jane Rogers, Talia Kaempf and Grace Kuczaj, scored goals for the Falcons. Leah Roe had the shutout in goal.