Lombard History Society to hold Jane Addams presentation March 23

The Lombard Historical Society will welcome Betsey Means of WomanLore as she presents The Dream of American Democracy - A Social Gathering with Jane Addams at 2 p.m, March 23 at the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard.

Join the historical society for an intimate visit with the founder of Hull House, Jane Addams, as portrayed by an acclaimed reenactor. Stay for tea and cookies with Ms. Addams following the presentation.

This is a ticketed event. Tickets are $10 for historical society members and $15 for non-members, available for purchase at lombardhistory.org. For more information on this event, call 630-629-1885 or email info@lombardhistory.org.