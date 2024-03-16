Glen Ellyn Park District offers activities for March, April

Siblings Beckham, Farrah and Kennedy Greenlees pose for a photo with the Easter Bunny during the 2023 egg hunt hosted by the Glen Ellyn Park District at Maryknoll Park. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Glen Ellyn Park District is ready to celebrate spring with a collection of events in late March and April.

Adults-Only Egg Hunt: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 21, Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road. For adults ages 21 and older. Why should children have all the fun? Relive the thrill of hunting for eggs at the Glen Ellyn Park District’s Adults-Only Egg Hunt. Break out your basket and flashlight, and search for hundreds of goodies hidden throughout the park—they won’t all be easy to spot. Light snacks and beverages will be provided before the hunt begins. Prize baskets will be given away after the hunt to a few lucky participants. Registration is required. The fee is $15 for residents and $30 for nonresidents. Visit gepark.org/register.

Grandparents and Me Day of Bingo: 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 26, Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. For children ages three to 12, accompanied by an adult. Grandparents and grandchildren will play bingo for a chance to win prizes. Prizes will be awarded for each round of bingo, with one winner taking home a grand prize. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Registration is required for children only, with a $5 fee per child for residents and a $10 fee per child for nonresidents. Visit gepark.org/register.

Flashlight Egg Hunt: 7:45 to 8:18 p.m. for ages 6 to 8 and 8:45 to 9:15 p.m. for ages 9 to 11 March 28, Churchill Park, 271 St. Charles Road. For children ages 6 to 11, accompanied by an adult. Grab your flashlight and venture into the night to discover hidden treasures like eggs, candy, toys and prizes scattered throughout the park by the bunny. Keep an eye out for special eggs you can redeem for a grand prize baskets. Registration is required for children only, with a $10 fee per child for residents and a $20 fee per child for nonresidents. Visit gepark.org/register.

Eggs-traordinary Egg Hunt: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. or 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. March 29, Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. For children ages 6 and under, accompanied by an adult. Join us for a springtime hunt for hidden eggs and goodies with a chance to meet Hopper Cottontail, the Glen Ellyn Park District bunny. Prior to the hunt, take pictures with the bunny and entertain the little ones with activities until “go time.” Participants are encouraged to bring a basket for collecting eggs. Registration is required for children only, with an $8 fee per child for residents and a $12 fee per child for nonresidents. Visit gepark.org/register.

Hopper Cottontail and Friends Hoppy Party: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. For children ages 2 to 8, accompanied by an adult. Hopper Cottontail (Glen Ellyn’s own Easter bunny) and some of your favorite character friends are coming to Ackerman SFC for two hours of activities and games, including egg-shaped cookie decorating, egg toss contest and crafts (egg hunt not included). There will also be a bounce house and an opportunity to take photos. Registration is required for children only, with a $25 fee per child for residents and a $40 fee per child for nonresidents. Visit gepark.org/register.

Summer Job Fair: 5 to 8 p.m. April 1, Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. The Glen Ellyn Park District is hosting a job fair for positions available for the upcoming summer. Applicants ranging from high schoolers (15 years and older) to senior adults can discover the district’s different departments, learn about open summer positions and interview with hiring managers. Available jobs include lifeguard, camp counselor, concessions, manager on duty and more. No registration is required for this free event. Visit gepark.org/calendar.

Tails and Tales: 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 17, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. For children ages 2 and older, accompanied by an adult. Visit with therapy dogs from Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy. Children will listen to a dog-themed story, learn about dog safety, play games and more. Adults can enjoy the stress-relieving, wellness-boosting benefits of spending time with therapy dogs. Registration is required for children only, with a $7 fee per child. Visit gepark.org/register.

2K Glow Run/Walk: 7 to 9 p.m. April 20, Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road. This 1.25-mile nighttime fun run/walk features black lights, bubble stations, color stations and glow parties with a DJ before and after the race. Pre-race activities start at 7 p.m., and the first wave of runners will take off at 7:45 p.m. Registration is required. The registration fee includes entry into the race, a t-shirt, glow stick and access to the pre/post-race activities. Early bird prices are $25 for residents and $37 for nonresidents through April 1. Regular registration closes April 16. Visit gepark.org/register.

Earth Week: April 20 through April 26, various locations. Celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day with seven days of environmental experiences in the beautiful parks of Glen Ellyn. The program lineup includes a Forest Bathing Wellness Walk, a Wildflower Walk, Trees for Glen Ellyn and Breakfast with the Birds. Registration is required. Fees may apply. Visit gepark.org/register.

