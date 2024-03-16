March 16, 2024
Ben Llewellyn pitches Downers Grove North baseball past Bolingbrook: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Catie Luzzi K’s 14 for Nazareth, Glenbard North softball hits four homers

By Shaw Local News Network
BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 3, Bolingbrook 1

Ben Llewellyn struck out six over six innings, allowing one run on three hits for the Trojans. Jimmy Janicki was 2-for-3 with an RBI and also threw out two runners. Russ Oros also had two hits.

Waubonsie Valley 16, Westmont 6

Briggs Templeton had a run scored and RBI for Westmont (1-2). Rocco Damato tied a single game record for caught stealing by a catcher with three.

SOFTBALL

Glenbard North 25, Bartlett 0

Gia Whelan hit a grand slam, Tru Medina and Brigid Rogers each had two-run homers and Lauren Kozlovsky added a solo shot for the Panthers.

Nazareth

Catie Luzzi struck out 14 in a one-hitter and went 4-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs and Dom Chlada went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in Nazareth’s 12-hit attack against Hancock.

