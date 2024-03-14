Riverside-Brookfield baseball rallies for walk-off win:Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Riverside-Brookfield 4, Payton 3

Wes Deason’s walk-off single capped off by the Bulldogs’ rally in their season opener. Cooper Marrs went 4-for-4 with two doubles and Michael Oppegard earned his first varsity win.

Nazareth 5, Naperville Central 3

David Cox went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, Landon Thome had a double and a steal of home and Cole Reifsteck went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Roadrunners (3-0). On the mound winning pitcher Jaden Fauske struck out four over two innings.

Wheaton Academy 11, Hoffman Estates 1 (6 innings)

Dom Murrell went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and a stolen base, Jackson From went 2-for-3 with a double and Eric DeCosta hit a three-run homer for the Warriors.

Westmont 12, Indian Creek 0

Winning pitcher Jerry Vasek struck out seven over five one-hit innings and Lucas Hicks had two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs for Westmont (1-1).

Softball

Riverside-Brookfield 10, Argo 0

Ella Jurgens went 3-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBIs for the Bulldogs. Julia Madera went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Wheaton Warrenville South 12, Glenbard South 0

Maddie Pool struck out seven in a one-hit shutout and slugged a two-run homer, and Abby Mease and Kaylie Pereira each had three hits for the Tigers.

Glenbard West 19, Batavia 4

Ellie Adduci struck out 10 and had two hits at the plate, and Alexa Trybus went 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs for the Hilltoppers.