March 13, 2024
Shaw Local
Riverside-Brookfield baseball rallies for walk-off win:Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Maddie Pool strikes out seven, homers in Wheaton Warrenville South softball win

By Joshua Welge
Riverside-Brookfield logo

Baseball

Riverside-Brookfield 4, Payton 3

Wes Deason’s walk-off single capped off by the Bulldogs’ rally in their season opener. Cooper Marrs went 4-for-4 with two doubles and Michael Oppegard earned his first varsity win.

Nazareth 5, Naperville Central 3

David Cox went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, Landon Thome had a double and a steal of home and Cole Reifsteck went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Roadrunners (3-0). On the mound winning pitcher Jaden Fauske struck out four over two innings.

Wheaton Academy 11, Hoffman Estates 1 (6 innings)

Dom Murrell went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and a stolen base, Jackson From went 2-for-3 with a double and Eric DeCosta hit a three-run homer for the Warriors.

Westmont 12, Indian Creek 0

Winning pitcher Jerry Vasek struck out seven over five one-hit innings and Lucas Hicks had two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs for Westmont (1-1).

Softball

Riverside-Brookfield 10, Argo 0

Ella Jurgens went 3-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBIs for the Bulldogs. Julia Madera went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Wheaton Warrenville South 12, Glenbard South 0

Maddie Pool struck out seven in a one-hit shutout and slugged a two-run homer, and Abby Mease and Kaylie Pereira each had three hits for the Tigers.

Glenbard West 19, Batavia 4

Ellie Adduci struck out 10 and had two hits at the plate, and Alexa Trybus went 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.