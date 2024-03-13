March 12, 2024
Nazareth baseball hits three homers in win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Riverside-Brookfield softball, Wheaton North soccer both win

Baseball

Nazareth 16, Reavis 7

David Cox went 3-for-4 with a homer, Luca Fiore 2-for-4 with a homer and Nick Drtina also went deep for the Roadrunners (2-0). Winning pitcher Alex Dvorak struck out four over 3.1 innings.

Lisle 6, Westmont 5

Lisle got the walkoff win with a two-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the seventh. Noah Grimm was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Lucas Hicks had a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Westmont.

St. Francis 10, Wheaton Academy 7

Sophomore Jackson From led the Warriors with two doubles and two runs scored.

Softball

Riverside-Brookfield 11, Addison Trail 6

Emily Organ was 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and three RBIs, Zoe Levine was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Trinity Stevenson 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored for the Bulldogs.

Girls soccer

Wheaton North 3, Glenbard South 0

Jane Rogers scored two goals and Talia Kaempf had a goal and two assists for the Falcons. Leah Roe had the shutout in goal.

