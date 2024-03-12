Wheaton asks residents to complete water survey

The city of Wheaton provides safe, clean water that exceeds all Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards. The Illinois EPA requires that all water systems conduct a biennial survey of the water system to determine where cross connections may exist.

A cross-connection is a connection between a drinking water pipe and a polluted source. A common example is if you were spraying weed killer on the lawn and the water pressure dropped. The chemical could be sucked back into the water pipes through the hose.

Lawn irrigation systems and hot water boilers are examples of cross-connections that require backflow preventors. The information obtained in the survey is used to ensure safe drinking water for all users.

Visit www.wheaton. il.us/CCSurvey to complete the survey. Should you have any questions regarding this program, contact the city of Wheaton Water Division at 630-260-2090.