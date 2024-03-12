Nicor plans to replace gas mains in Lemont Metra parking lots

Nicor Gas plans during mid-March to replace an existing 12-inch cased natural gas main will take place in Lemont Metra lots in two specific locations.

Beginning in mid-March of 2024, Nicor Gas, with its contractor NPL, will be replacing an existing 12-inch cased natural gas main in two specific locations. The first location is along the north side of New Avenue near the west end of Metra station, while the second is located on the west side of Ed Bossert Street just north of Canal Street. To prioritize safety, certain sections of the Metra station parking lot will need to be temporarily closed.

Traffic control and detour signage will be placed throughout the affected areas to guide traffic along alternative routes as necessary. During the project, construction materials and equipment may be staged in and around the construction area. The village anticipates this project to conclude in late May.

View the full Nicor Gas project notification pdf on the village of Lemont website.