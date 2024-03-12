March 11, 2024
Nazareth baseball wins season opener: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Wheaton North softball drops 1-0 game to Antioch

By Joshua Welge
Nazareth Academy logo

BASEBALL

Nazareth 2, Timothy Christian 0

Winning pitcher Mac McGarry stuck out seven and allowed four hits over five innings for Nazareth, and Luca Fiore struck out five in two innings of relief. Kam Alikhan went 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI and Cole Reifsteck had a triple.

SOFTBALL

Antioch 2, Wheaton North 1

Erin Metz struck out 10 and Reagan Crosthwaite homered for Wheaton North’s lone run.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 0, Burlington Central 0

Noelle Niekamp had four saves in goal for Wheaton Academy.

