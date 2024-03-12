Lemont v. Hunger sets ambitious goal for 2024

A year ago, Lemont High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society rallied community support and spearheaded an effort to pack more than 50,000 meals at the school’s inaugural Lemont v Hunger event.

Students have set their sights even higher for this year’s event on May 11, with a goal of packing 100,000 meals.The National Honor Society is teaming with the meal-packing organization, Feed6, for this event. All meals will be donated to the West Suburban Community Food Pantry.

Students and staff from various Lemont High School clubs and groups will work together to achieve the ambitious goal set by the National Honor Society. Each meal costs just 35 cents, but to meet its goal of packing 100,000 meals, the National Honor Society has set a fundraising target of $35,000. To accomplish this, it is seeking sponsorships and encouraging online donations from the community.

Sponsorship levels range from $75 (snack level) to $1,500 (banquet level), but donations of any amount are welcome. For information on how to donate to Lemont v Hunger, visit https://lemont.revtrak.net/clubs-and-activities/clubs-and-activities-nhs-club/#/v/nhs-lemont-v-hunger-donationT

The May 11 meal packing will take place on campus and is open to all students and community members who wish to participate. Volunteers will be on hand to provide instruction and assistance with meal packing. Volunteer shifts will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from noon to 2:30 p.m. Individuals interested in volunteering may contact National Honor Society President Martin Kaminski at kaminmar002@s.lhs210.net.