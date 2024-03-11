Softball: 5 storylines to watch across the Suburban Life area in 2024

Lemont’s Raegan Duncan connects against Antioch in the 2023 Class 3A state championship game in Peoria. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Play ball! The high school softball season starts this week. Here are five storylines to follow across the Suburban Life area entering the season.

New-look Lemont

Lemont, the two-time defending Class 3A state champion, will have a different look this spring.

Specifically, no Sage Mardjetko.

The face of the Lemont program the last three years and two-time Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year for softball is now a freshman at South Carolina. Mardjetko’s battery mate throughout her high school career, Frankie Rita, has also graduated, leaving two huge holes.

But the cupboard is far from bare.

SIU-Edwardsville recruit Raegan Duncan and Western Illinois commit Natalie Pacyga, two of the top hitters in Lemont’s lineup last season, return. Another Mardjetko, senior Rhea Mardjetko, will lead Lemont’s pitching staff.

Lemont will have to learn how to win games in different ways without the singular dominance of Sage Mardjetko, but pieces – and a program culture – are in place to ensure that the drop-off isn’t severe. Lemont is ranked No. 1 in the Illinois Softball Coaches Association preseason Class 3A rankings, a sign of respect for the program.

Can Benet get back to Peoria?

Benet last season won 25 games, its second consecutive 20-win season, and made a run to third place in Class 3A.

The best part?

Most of those girls are back. UIC recruit and leadoff hitter Nina Pesare leads the core group of girls returning that advanced to state and lost to Lemont in the Class 3A semifinal. Angela Horejs, Gianna Horejs and Bridget Chapman are other top hitters back in the Benet lineup, and senior Alex O’Rourke is back in the circle.

Don’t be surprised if the Redwings are playing in Peoria in June once again.

Downers Grove North's Ava Gusel (6) delivers a pitch against Oswego during a softball game at Oswego High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

A big spring in Wheaton

It was a stellar 2023 season of softball in Wheaton. Wheaton North won 25 games and took second place in the DuKane Conference. Wheaton Warrenville South reached a sectional final before losing to eventual Class 4A runner-up Yorkville. St. Francis won a regional title and 21 games while starting five freshmen.

Expect more of the same in 2024.

Valparaiso recruit Erin Metz is back in the circle for Wheaton North and record-breaking home run hitter Reagan Crosthwaite returns at shortstop to anchor the lineup. WW South has eight starters returning, led by Illinois Wesleyan commit Maddie Pool in the circle and St. Ambrose recruit Parker Leonard. Both the Falcons and Tigers should contend in what is always a strong DuKane Conference. St. Francis also has eight starters returning and should take steps with improved hitting.

Division I talent aplenty in Downers Grove

The softball talent pool never seems to run dry in Downers Grove, with both clubs loaded with Division I talent. The well definitely seems full this spring.

At Downers Grove South, Illinois recruit Ella Cushing is one of the top hitters in the area, and Appalachian State commit Grace Taylor can also rake for a Mustangs’ program that routinely churns out hitters, as Downers Grove South looks to build on an 18-win season.

Downers Grove North, meanwhile, returns everyone from a 20-win team, led by two Division I pitchers in DePaul recruit Ava Gusel and Florida Atlantic commit Ashlynn Durkin. Senior third baseman/catcher Maya Rodriguez, committed to the University of Indianapolis, leads the defense behind them.

Can Montini take the next step?

Montini is on a stellar three-year run of playoff success, a sectional final appearance in 2021 followed up by back-to-back sectional titles the last two years.

Both times, though, the Lady Broncos ran into freshman phenoms in supersectional losses, Ava Lorenzatti last year from Beecher.

Can Montini make the next step?

The Lady Broncos do bring back left-hitting Florida Atlantic commit Brooke Kuczynski, a first team All-State pick last season, as the centerpiece of its lineup. Third team All-Staters Kat Filkowski and Erin Grimsley also return as the Lady Broncos look to break through and get back to Peoria for the first time since winning the 2018 Class 3A title.