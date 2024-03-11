New Downers Grove behavioral health center focuses on substantial growth

Tom Delegatto, director of the Meadows Outpatient Center in Downers Grove, opened the facility in November. (Steve Metsch)

The Meadows Outpatient Center, a new behavioral health center in Downers Grove, has plenty of room for growth.

After a soft opening in November, a ribbon-cutting was attended by more than 100 on Jan. 26.

Visitors found a sprawling complex on the first floor of an office building at 3250 Lacey Road.

Right now, there are only four outpatients and one therapist.

Director Tom Delegatto, 63, of Frankfort expects those numbers to grow substantially in the coming months when more patients can come there.

“[Right now] we treat people who struggle with depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, trauma, early childhood trauma,” Delegatto said. “We currently don’t have a license, but we are in the process of working on a license from the state to treat substance use disorders. It will be huge because it’s a big piece of what people struggle with.”

Patients admitted as outpatients are in one of two services.

One service is PHP, or the partial hospitalization program, which requires 20 sessions or four weeks.

The other service is IOP, or intensive outpatient, which meets 32 times over eight weeks.

“The difference is PHP here is five days a week, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. IOP is Monday through Thursday from nine to noon,” Delegatto said.

He hopes to offer evening sessions in the near future for the IOP program.

“Our IOP program has a very robust curriculum so they get homework they have to do,” he said.

When people are at The Meadows, they are offered a variety of interventions and services. The primary method is group therapy, Delegatto said.

Art therapy is offered once a week as treatment, along with yoga.

The Meadows’ headquarters are in Arizona, where the business began.

“Eight or nine years ago, they decided to expand to outpatient centers to offer The Meadows model to individuals who don’t need residential,” Delegatto said.

“It’s a great opportunity for individuals to really focus on themselves and take care of themselves.”

One does not need a doctor’s referral. Just call or walk in to register. Insurance usually helps.

“A lot of people don’t realize that they have a behavioral component to their insurance until they need it,” Delegatto said.

There were five patients enrolled in December, but one has graduated, Delegatto said.

“We call it ‘coining out.’ He coined out. ... We sent him off with a celebration and a plan to continue his care with an outpatient therapist or someone in the community,” Delegatto said.

Sadly, Delegatto said, even in 2024 there is a stigma about seeking mental health care.

“I think it goes back to societal norms. If someone 40, 50, 70 years ago was struggling with something ... they were ‘crazy.’ ... That stigma has survived and it is unfortunate,” Delegatto said.

Psychiatrist Greg Jasinski is the medical director. He meets with every patient when they sign up and is on-site Wednesdays and Fridays.

Holly Dorian, a licensed clinical social worker, is the only therapist on staff.

Dorian, who is in charge of group therapy sessions, expects the number of patients will grow.

“We’re under a great company. Tom’s been really great. It’s such a wonderful program,” Dorian said.

A quick tour of the site found several empty offices intended for therapists. Delegatto is not worried.

“We have offices not filled yet because we are built to be busy a year from now,” he said.

Delegatto was asked if financial or relationship issues were the main reason for people to seek help at The Meadows.

“Neither. It’s more about who I am, my depression, my bipolar, my anxiety, my trauma,” he said.

He said The Meadows has competition. It’s not the only company in this line of work.

And that’s OK.

“There are other providers like us,” Delegatto said. “We may not be a fit for everybody, but the beauty of that is we may know another provider who is a good fit.”