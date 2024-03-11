Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council to examine parent-child relationship

B-PAC: Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and GPS: Glenbard Parent Series in Spanish will present The Parent-Child Relationship Balancing Love and Authority with psychologist Mario Guzmán at 6 p.m. March 21, at Glenbard West, 670 Crescent Blvd. in Glen Ellyn.

This program will be presented in Spanish only.

How can caregivers adjust their parenting style to match the needs of maturing children and balance love and authority? Guzmán will provide strategies to show children affection and offer support while also providing boundaries and consequences. Participants will learn to increase connection with teens during a time when they still need parenting but they act like they don’t. Guzmán will share tips to develop a healthy relationship with adolescents and pave the way for a strong relationship in the adult years.

Guzmán is an associate professor of psychology at Trinity Christian College. He works with clients and presents parenting seminars to the Hispanic community.

For further information, visit glenbardgps.org or contact Luz Luna at luz_luna@glenbard.org or 630-942-7447.