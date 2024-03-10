March 10, 2024
Shaw Local
Several area food pantries available for those in need

By Shaw Local News Network

According to Feeding Americaa nationwide network of food banks and food pantries, millions of people in America are just one job loss, missed paycheck or medical emergency away from hunger. But hunger doesn’t affect everyone equally. Some groups like children, seniors and people of color face hunger at much higher rates.

There are 16 food pantries located throughout DuPage County dedicated to helping people affected by food insecurity.

If you or someone you know is food insecure, the village’s Social Services Referrals program can help connect you with resources for food, home delivered meals for seniors and financial assistance.

Contact Heather at 630.434.6894 or hlippe@downers.us for referrals to the local experts that can help.

Downers Grove
