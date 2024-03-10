Several area food pantries available for those in need

According to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks and food pantries, millions of people in America are just one job loss, missed paycheck or medical emergency away from hunger. But hunger doesn’t affect everyone equally. Some groups like children, seniors and people of color face hunger at much higher rates.

There are 16 food pantries located throughout DuPage County dedicated to helping people affected by food insecurity.

As the name implies, Downers Grove Area Fish Inc. is located in Downers Grove. This all volunteer, not-for-profit has operated a food pantry in Downers Grove since 1969.

The West Suburban Community Pantry(WSCP) located in nearby Woodridge, offers food and resources to empower people to improve their quality of life. In 2023 WSCP served 110,000 individuals.

If you or someone you know is food insecure, the village’s Social Services Referrals program can help connect you with resources for food, home delivered meals for seniors and financial assistance.

Contact Heather at 630.434.6894 or hlippe@downers.us for referrals to the local experts that can help.