Lemont High School to offer cardiac screenings April 30

Lemont High School will partner with Young Hearts for Life to provide students free cardiac screenings April 30.

The tests will screen active students for sudden cardiac death heart conditions. Student whose parents authorized the testing will be screened during the school day.

Students’ confidentiality, privacy and modesty will be respected. Boys and girls are being screened in separate areas. The screening results will only be shared with the students parents. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit lhs210.net and click the “Young Hearts for Life Cardiac Screenings” link under the Athletics tab.

Lemont High School and Young Hearts for Life are also seeking adult volunteers for the screenings. The volunteers will work two shifts and do not need a medical background. Mandatory volunteer training is set for April 29. To volunteer, visit the “Young Hearts for Life Cardiac Screenings” page on the school’s website. For more information, contact volunteer coordinator Kim Mardjetko at secretsquirrel2@aol.com.

For more information, contact Young Hearts for Life’s Denise Arenz at 630-785-4366, Lemont High School Director of Activities and Athletics John Young at 630-243-3210, or visit yh4l.org.