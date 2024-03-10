Glenbard Parent Series to focus on improving relationships with children March 19

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present The School of Hard Talks: Motivational Interviewing for Better Conversations and More Rewarding Relationships with Your Kids with clinical psychologist Emily Kline at noon and 7 p.m. March 19, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Kline will share a communication style called motivational interviewing that anyone can use to bring about positive change and make hard talks easier. Motivational interviewing offers a toolbox of skills for eliminating destructive power struggles and building partnership. Kline’s research-based tips will help adults talk to young people about any topic in a way that is warm and productive and nurtures a relationship founded on mutual respect. Discover the motives behind teenage behavior and begin to subdue the “advice righting reflex” so adolescents learn to navigate dilemmas and create positive change on their own.

Continuing professional development units are available for these webinars.

Kline is an assistant professor of psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine. She is the director of Psychological Services for Wellness and Recovery After Psychosis and leads the Motivational Interviewing for Loved Ones lab. Kline also is the author of “The School of Hard Talks: How to Have Real Conversations with Your (Almost Grown) Kids.”