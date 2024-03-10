GardenWorks Project to hold Education Workshop and Volunteer Kick Off March 21

Volunteers and gardeners planting fall seedlings at a Glendale Heights community garden (Photo provided by the GardenWorks Project )

The GardenWorks Project will host an Educational Workshop and Volunteer Kick Off event from 6 to 8 p.m. March 21 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Building Five, in Wheaton.

The goal of the event will be to kick off GardenWorks Project’s 13th food security growing season. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit gardenworksproject.org/calendar.

The event’s schedule includes:

Growing a Giving Garden Workshop: 6 to 6:50 p.m. Amanda Bryant, the GardenWorks Project program manager, will provide insights on starting a spring vegetable garden and guidance on growing food pantry produce.

Volunteer Kickoff Info Session: 7 to 8 p.m. The GardenWorks Project staff will delve into the organization’s food cultivation sustainable approach, enhance fresh food accessibility efforts, and explore the season’s upcoming volunteer opportunities.

For more information, email info@gardenworksproject.org or visit gardenworksproject.org.

Volunteers harvesting food pantry vegetables at the GardenWorks Wheaton community vegetable gardens (Photo provided by the GardenWorks Project )