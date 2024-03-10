Darien-Woodridge Fire Protection District honors Commendation Award recipients

The Darien-Woodridge Fire Protection District honoring the Commendation Award recipients (Photo provided by Rachel Kuna )

The Darien-Woodridge Fire Protection District recently honored its Commendation Award recipients at its annual awards ceremony March 2.

The award was presented to Tony Konidaris, an Orangetheory Fitness coach, and two orangetheory fitness members.

The recipients were honored for performing 13 minutes of CPR on an Orangetheory Fitness member last year. The CPR was performed due to the member experiencing a cardiac event at a fitness class.

“The swift and courageous actions of these citizens contributed to a positive medical emergency outcome,” said Fire Chief Jimmy Lahanis in a news release. “We thank these individuals for the bravery, initiative and actions taken to help another in a time of need.”