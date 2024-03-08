Wheaton’s Cadillac Wakeman Flood Improvement plan includes road closures

From March to September, there will be phased temporary road closures for the Cadillac Wakeman Flood Improvement Project, an infrastructure project which aims to decrease overland flooding in a portion of northeast Wheaton.
The first phase of road closures is scheduled to begin March 13 for Washington Street from Parkway Drive to Cole Avenue. Impacted areas include the following:
- Washington Street from Parkway Drive to Cole Avenue
- Parkway Drive from President Street to Washington Street
- Driving Park Road from Parkway Drive to Countryside Drive
- Ranch Road from Driving Park Road to Washington Street
- Cole Avenue from Washington Street to Carlson Lane
These road closures will occur in phases, and weekly updates on future road closure statuses will be available on the city’s website. A map of road closures is also available.