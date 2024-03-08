Downers Grove District 58 considers alternatives, additions to construction plan

The Downers Grove Grade School District board recently discussed construction alternatives and additions to the original plan with the rationale that it is more cost-effective to do some additional work now when other work is underway, according to a district news release.

Among those is the network wiring project at the Phase I elementary schools. The wiring in District 58 schools is more than 25 years old and beyond industry standards. The projected cost is $1.67 million to wire all portions of the 11 elementary buildings inclusive of intercom systems, phones and wireless access. The original cost was to wire only renovated spaces and for cabling for the intercom systems.

Another alternative proposed is to replace doors in the elementary schools at a cost of $750,000. Already, handles, hinges and closers will be replaced to be ADA compliant and changing doors now will avoid paying additional labor costs later. The board will consider Phase I costs of $348,603 at its meeting March 11.

Additionally, some updates will need to be made to all 11 elementary schools to meet equipment needs and health codes in order to serve hot lunches at the elementary schools. The cost is $750,000.

Finally, additional furniture is proposed for existing areas that aren’t being substantially altered. The cost is to be determined.

The anticipated cost of these alternatives is $2.33 million. Superintendent Kevin Russell said that the district is slightly below budget in all referendum construction spending, has spent 68% of its budget and has not dipped into its contingency budget.

“This is the biggest commitment that taxpayers have ever made and I don’t take that lightly,” Russell said in the release. The matter will be considered at the board’s March 11 meeting.