Woodridge Police Department stepping up traffic safety for St. Patrick’s Day

The Woodridge Police Department will partner with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation for a stepped-up traffic safety campaign for St. Patrick’s Day.

The campaign will remind motorists about the dangers of drunk driving and help keep the streets safe.

Law enforcement also will increase seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are lowest. Speeding, distracted driving and all traffic laws will be strictly enforced.

Whether attending a party, hosting friends or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront of your day and night. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober. Remember that walking impaired can also be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you. Designated drivers should be alert for impaired walkers.

Important safety tips to remember include:

Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

Buckle up.

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal traffic safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.