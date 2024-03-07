Two Wheaton Warrenville South students face aggravated battery charges following altercation: authorities

Two juvenile male Wheaton Warrenville South High School students facing aggravated battery on public property charges are scheduled to appear Thursday in DuPage County Juvenile Court.

The charges stem from a physical altercations that took place Feb. 28 in the common area of the school, 1993 Tiger Trail, Wheaton.

A student resource officer initially determined that a juvenile male student allegedly was involved in a physical altercation with at least one juvenile male student, according to a Wheaton Police Department news release.

School nurses treated the student, and Wheaton Fire Department paramedics transported the student to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment, authorities said.

The second student allegedly involved in the altercation was identified about one hour later, authorities said.

Aa cell phone video of a portion of the incident was taken by a student and turned over to police and school administration, according to the release.

Wheaton police investigated the incident and worked with the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, which reviewed the altercation for potential charges.

The juveniles have not returned to school. The Illinois Juvenile Court Act does not allow the identities of juveniles investigated, arrested or taken into custody to be released.

“The life, health, and safety of the students in our schools remain a top priority,” Wheaton Police Chief Princeton Youker said in the release. “The Wheaton Police Department supports criminal charges for any individuals who commit acts of violence in our community to hold them accountable.”