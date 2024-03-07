Stuff the Squad event at Wheaton police department set for March 13

Donations are loaded into a squad car as part of a previous Wheaton Police Department Stuff the Squad event. Donations are distributed by the People’s Resource Center to anyone in need. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Wheaton Police Department encourages the community to help neighbors in need through the Stuff the Squad event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 13.

Visit the Wheaton Police Department at 900 W. Liberty Drive and drop off items to help stuff a squad car full of food donations and other items needed by the People’s Resource Center for distribution to anyone in need.

There will be a drop box in the police department lobby through the end of the week for anyone unable to drop off items during the event hours. The most needed food items include:

Black beans (low sodium), canned chicken, canned tuna, chicken noodle soup, corn (low sodium), diced tomatoes, green beans (low sodium), mixed fruit (packed in fruit juice), pasta sauce, pineapple (packed in fruit juice), vegetable soup, dry pasta and whole wheat pasta rice.

Condiments such as jelly, ketchup, mayo, mustard, and peanut butter are also needed. Personal care items including bars of soap, body wash, diapers (sizes 5, 6, 7 and pull-ups) and adult diapers (All Sizes), shampoo and toothpaste are also needed.

For a full list of needed items and additional donation information, visit the People’s Resource Center’s website.