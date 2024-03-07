Glenbard Parent Series to address social skill building

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present The Science of Why We Are Socially Awkward and Why That is Awesome: Social Skill Building with social scientistTy Tashiro at noon and 7 p.m. March 13, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the link to this webinar.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Individuals who are unable to grasp social cues or master the skills necessary for smooth interactions can feel overwhelmed and out of sync with others. Tashiro will provide valuable suggestions, insights and reassurance. Participants will learn that the characteristics that make people socially awkward can be modified to achieve remarkable outcomes. Tashiro will help individuals embrace their unique talents and capabilities so they can comfortably navigate a complex world.

Continuing professional development units are available for these webinars.

Tashiro is a professor and psychologist who transforms psychological research into pragmatic solutions for common interpersonal problems. He is the author of “Awkward: The Science of Why We’re Socially Awkward and Why That is Awesome.”