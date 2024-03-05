Cantigny offers variety of Easter events

Palm Sunday at Cantigny Park in Wheaton promises to be a fun time for families, highlighted by an Easter egg hunt and brunch buffet.

Reservations are not required for either event, which will be held on March 24.

The Easter egg hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of plastic eggs are scattered in the park for this rain-or-shine tradition. The format is open house with eggs replenished throughout the day.

Participants can redeem five eggs for a prize (one per child). Egg hunters should bring a bag or basket. This is a free activity. Outdoor concessions will be available, including hot sandwiches and a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar for adults.

The Brunch buffet at Le Jardin will be held from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Feast on brunch favorites as well as lunch entrees. See menu items and pricing online at Cantigny.org. No RSVP needed.

Photos with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny are taken from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get pictures with the Easter Bunny (and his spouse) in the visitor’s center backyard. Guests will need their own camera.

Children’s craft will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children can decorate a ceramic “puppy bank” in the Medill Room inside the visitors center. A $5 fee applies while supplies last.

Hop” - 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Watch the 2011 movie about a young rabbit who wants to be a drummer instead of succeeding his father as the Easter Bunny. Details about the egg hunt, brunch and other activities are posted online at Cantigny.org. Parking is $5 per car.