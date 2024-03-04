Master gardener to speak at March 22 Lombard Garden Club meeting

Paul Stoffels will be the speaker at the Lombard Garden Club’s March 22 meeting.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the First Church of Lombard, 220 S. Main St., Lombard. There is no charge and the public is welcome to attend.

His topic is “Seed Starting: Giving Your Garden a Head Start.” Jump start the spring growing season and learn about the equipment and methods used for starting seeds indoors.

Stoffels has been a master gardener for 20 years and was awarded the outstanding master gardener recognition in 2000. He has taken horticulture coursework at College of DuPage, been a judge for flower and vegetable competitions and is an active member of the Suburban Garden Club and the Hawthorne Garden Club of Glen Ellyn.

The Lombard Garden Club is an award-winning 98-year-old organization that promotes an interest in gardening and the beautification of the landscape in our community. The Club welcomes fellow gardeners who enjoy learning opportunities and the company of others. Please check the Club’s website for details – www.lombardgardenclub.org.