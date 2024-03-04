Lombard Historical Society announces upcoming March events

The Lombard Historical Society announces its calendar of events for March.

The Lombard Historical Society will host programs to celebrate women’s history month all month long.

Yoga sessions: 10 p.m. Saturdays. Join us for rejuvenating yoga sessions at the Lombard Historical Society. Immerse yourself in a tranquil environment surrounded by the rich historical ambiance of Lombard as you embark on a journey of holistic well-being. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration is required as space is limited.

Paint pour workshop: 7 p.m. March 9. Get ready to unleash your creativity and explore the mesmerizing world of fluid art. Our talented instructors will guide you through the enchanting process of paint pouring, where you will learn various techniques to create stunning and unique abstract masterpieces. Tickets cost $40 for members, $45 for non-members and include making paintings, two drinks and light nibbles. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Due to the event’s popularity and limited capacity, early registration is recommended.

Documentary screening: 2 p.m. March 16. Discover the story of Ellen Martin and other Lombard women who exercised their right to vote in 1891, nearly three decades before the 19th Amendment. Join us for a documentary screening of “All Citizens: The Lombard Women Who Voted 29 Years Before the 19th Amendment And the Story of Those Who Made it Possible,” by filmmaker Tim Frakes. The program is free but registration is required as space is limited.

The Lombard Historical Society celebrates Lombard’s heritage by collecting, preserving, and interpreting the history of Lombard and operates the Victorian Cottage Museum, the Carriage House and the Society’s Archives, 23 W. Maple St., and the Sheldon Peck Homestead, 355 E. Parkside Ave.

For more information about these events or the Lombard Historical Society, visit lombardhistory.org, email info@lombardhistory.org, or call 630-629-1885.