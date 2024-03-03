Girls basketball: Loyola rallies past Nazareth in IHSA Class 4A final to complete 38-0 season

Nazareth Academy's Danielle Scully (23) and Amalia Dray (25) react after losing to Loyola Academy during the IHSA Class 4A Girls Basketball championship game Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

NORMAL – Thirty-eight games, 38 wins.

Even battling a more imposing and state experienced team, Loyola managed to unlock the code to win again on Saturday night.

And this time, it was on the biggest stage.

With senior leader Paige Engels standing at the free-throw line with 0.7 seconds left in Saturday’s Class 4A state championship game, Loyola’s foursome of Aubrey Galvan, Kelsey Langston, Clare Weasler and Marycait Mackie all locked hands at halfcourt and started smiling.

The season-long dream was finally completed.

Loyola rode an astounding defensive effort and picked several big plays from the dynamic combo of Galvan and Engels to end its season in historic fashion in a thrilling 44-40 comeback victory over Nazareth. The Ramblers (38-0) ended a rare feat at the big-class state tournament portion, finishing the season unbeaten after Lincoln accomplished the same 38-0 feat a few hours earlier in Class 3A.

“This is one of the best feelings in the world,” Galvan said. “I think it all came from halftime. We all had confidence in each other and trust in each other to bring us back. We all had heart in the second half.”

Galvan had another highlight-filled performance, finishing with 15 points, two steals and two assists. But Engels, who played most of the final three quarters with foul trouble, was the steady presence for the Ramblers.

Engles scored a team-high 17 points, and led a Loyola defense that limited Nazareth in the second half to 15 points and zero offensive rebounds – a stunning statistic considering the vast size differential between the two teams in favor of Nazareth. The Roadrunners upped their percentage by making their last two shots, both on strong drives to the basket by Stella Sakalas, to get within 43-40 with 6.1 ticks left.

The Ramblers closed out the game when Engels sank a free throw in the final second.

“That was huge for us,” Engels said of Loyola’s second-half rebounding. “We had Clare Weasler guarding Olivia Austin. She did a great job. We all knew the boards would matter because a ton of their points came off offensive rebounds and layups. That was a huge, huge help for us. This team put in so much work since last spring.”

Loyola Academy's Marycait Mackie (23) brings the ball up court as Nazareth Academy's Danielle Scully (23) and Mary Bridget Wilson (15) pressure her during the IHSA Class 4A Girls Basketball championship game Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

There were several oddities in the state championship game between two teams, most notably the lack of offensive boards by the Roadrunners. Nazareth shot 2-of-14 on 3-pointers but made all six free throws. The Roadrunners committed 17 turnovers, while Loyola shot a 7-of-19 on 3s but the all-guard lineup oddly had trouble taking care of the ball with 15 turnovers.

The Roadrunners (32-4), the defending Class 3A state champions, were outscored 15-2 in the third quarter.

“We liked where we were in the first half but for some reason in the second half we were very tentative on the offensive end,” Nazareth coach Eddie Stritzel said. “I thought we were more tentative on the defensive end, but some of that has to do with Loyola. They are very good. We are disappointed, but it was a heck of a run for us. We stopped going to the offensive boards and that hurt us.”

Nazareth nearly accomplished a historic back-to-back state title feat in two different classes but couldn’t overcome Loyola’s magic.

“We’ve been so close,” Stritzel said. “It made it easier for me because we had a goal to go after (in 4A) rather than defending something. We came as close as we can. We are disappointed we couldn’t finish it, but we will hang our heads high.”

Austin, a three-sport star athlete who also won a state volleyball title at Nazareth, was outstanding in the first half. The 6-foot-1 Austin relied on her vast state experience and physical presence to overwhelm the Ramblers in the first half. She finished with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Sakalas, a sophomore sensation, added 16 points and three boards.

Austin said the Ramblers made key good adjustments in the second half.

“We didn’t come out as strong in the second half,” Austin said. “I think Loyola made a good effort to box us out even more than in the first half…Loyola played bigger than they looked. They get their hands on everything. We played down to their height definitely. I think if we played little bit taller, it would’ve been different.”

An amazing twist to Loyola’s splendid run to the state title game without a loss – despite playing a schedule filled with elite teams – is the obvious lack of size on the Ramblers.

Loyola succeeded all season even without a starter taller than 5-8. Nazareth rode its veteran-laden team, which is full of physical imposing players. The Roadrunners spent the entire first half toggling high efficiency and low efficiency, shooting 9-of-15 but committing eight turnovers. Nazareth committed three turnovers in their first four possessions before settling down, electing to pound the ball inside to Austin to take advantage of a decided height and strength advantage in the post to seize a 25-17 lead.

Nazareth Academy's Olivia Austin (21) is sandwiched between Loyola Academy's Paige Engels (33) and Kelsey Langston (22) during the IHSA Class 4A Girls Basketball championship game Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The Ramblers clung tightly to the Roadrunners for most of the first half due to three straight possessions of Galvan performing her magic, shaking loose for three baskets. But Galvan missed her final five first-half shots and Engels, who turned in an impressive stat line of 17 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals in Friday’s semifinal win over Fremd, picked up her third foul with just over three minutes left until halftime.

The Ramblers opened up the third quarter with a scoring eruption, drilling four of their first six shots, including three of five from beyond the arc, to reverse the momentum. Galvan sank a 25-footer to put Loyola ahead 28-25 with 4:30 remaining in the third. Even with Engles in foul trouble, the Ramblers managed to pull away from the Roadrunners, partly due to tightening up on defense in the third to hold Nazareth to 1-of-7 shooting and no offensive rebounds to take a 32-27 lead following the quarter. Galvan, a flashy player with numerous Power Five offers, fueled the turnaround with seven third-quarter points.

The Roadrunners looked like a shell of the confident, pound-the-ball and crash the boards team from the first half. They entered the fourth shooting 1-of-11 on 3-pointers to go with 11 turnovers.

Nazareth woke up from its eight-minute malaise, slowly chipping away at the deficit in the opening minutes of the fourth, picking up some good fortune when Loyola’s Langston picked up her fourth foul at the 7:17 mark, then Engels getting her fourth just 62 seconds later. Mary Bridget Wilson stepped up with a rainbow 3 to knot the game at 32-32 with 5:34 left.

The Ramblers jumped ahead following Engels’ deep corner three, but Austin answered with a steal at midcourt and raced for a lay-in to lower the margin to 35-34.

Galvan, averaging nearly 17 points and four assists per game, fell back into a scoring funk missing badly on two straight 3s to open the door for Nazareth to take the lead.

But Engels came to the rescue, slashing to the basket and scoring on a left-handed lay-in past two defenders to push Loyola ahead 39-36 with 1:36 left in the title game.

“This team is very tough and always fights back,” Loyola coach Jeremy Schoenecker said. “They are a phenomenal and resilient team.”

Austin said it was a disappointing way for the four senior starters, which also included point Wilson, forward Danielle Scully and shooting guard Amalia Dray, to end their careers. But Austin said the state-title game loss doesn’t tarnish their careers.

“It was definitely an awesome run, although second place wasn’t ideal for us, I couldn’t be more prouder of my entire team and really feels like a family,” said Austin, a Dartmouth recruit. “There isn’t a doubt in my mind that there isn’t any ounce of failure all season. I think our growth was tremendous and we played awesome and very exciting games. I’m very lucky to be a part of this team.”