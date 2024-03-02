Free parking on Wednesdays at Cantigny

Cantigny Park plans to offer free parking on Wednesdays for those who register in advance, effective March 6 through Oct. 30.

“This is another step toward expanding our reach in the community and making Cantigny even more welcoming,” said Executive Director Matt LaFond said in a news release. “We hope to inspire first time guests and repeat visitors to explore Cantigny and all that we have to offer.”

The park previously offered complimentary parking only on the first Wednesday of the month. Starting next week, guests can enjoy free parking every Wednesday by signing up online at Cantigny.org.

Those who register receive a QR code for scanning at the park entrance. Also in 2024, Cantigny will close on Tuesdays. Closing one day per week enables maintenance work in high-traffic areas without disrupting the visitor experience.

Cantigny parking fees in 2024 are:

$5, weekdays, through Oct. 31

$5, weekends, through April 30

$15, weekends, May through October

$20, concert Sundays, June through August

For frequent visitors, Cantigny now offers a season pass for $199. Pass holders receive unlimited free parking throughout 2024 along with five guest passes, each redeemable for 2024 Cantigny parking on any day.

Upcoming events at Cantigny, located at 1 S, 151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, include the Easter egg hunt and brunch buffet on March 24 and Easter brunch on March 31. Details about these and other activities are posted at Cantigny.org.