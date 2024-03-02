Forest Preserve District of DuPage to host job fair

Learn about open positions, meet with staff from a variety of departments and interview in person for current job openings at the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s seasonal career fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9.

The job fair will be held at forest preserve district headquarters, 3S580 Naperville Road in Wheaton.

The career fair will allow job seekers to engage directly with representatives from the forest preserve district and learn about the diverse range of seasonal employment opportunities. Attendees will also have the opportunity to discuss job responsibilities, requirements and expectations with knowledgeable staff members.

Information about career opportunities with the forest preserve district and links to current opening are available at dupageforest.org/get-involved/work-for-us. Individuals interested in scheduling an interview during the career fair should call 630-933-7682 weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.The Forest Preserve District headquarters office is on the west side of Naperville Road one mile south of Butterfield Road in Wheaton.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has been connecting people to nature for more than 100 years. More than 5.5 million people visit its 60 forest preserves, 166 miles of trails, seven education centers and scores of programs each year. For information, call 630-933-7200 or visit dupageforest.org.