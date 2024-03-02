Chicago woman accused of fleeing, eluding Bensenville police

A motion to detain pre-trial a Chicago woman accused of fleeing from police at a high rate of speed was granted Friday in DuPage County Court, prosecutors said.

The 23-year-old female offender, of the 2800 block of South King Drive, is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police pfficer and more than a dozen misdemeanor traffic offenses, including reckless driving, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

At about 12:02 p.m. Feb. 7, Bensenville police responded to a call of a retail theft in the 400 block of West Irving Park Road and learned that the alleged offender fled in a black Mitsubishi SUV. While en route to the location of the retail theft, police saw the Mitsubishi traveling southbound on Church Road near Plentywood Lane, at which time they conducted a U-turn to follow the vehicle, according to the release.

The offender allegedly sped away from police, crossed into oncoming traffic and disobeyed a stop sign at Church Road and Grove Avenue. She committing multiple traffic offenses including traveling in excess of 70 mph in a 25-mph school zone while school was in session, driving into oncoming traffic and driving in excess of 100 mph on Route 83 approaching Interstate 290.

The offender allegedly entered I-290 where police lost sight of her due to heavy traffic. On Feb. 29, police saw the Mitsubishi parked in Hillside. As Bensenville police prepared to tow the vehicle, the offender approached officers and was subsequently arrested, according to the release.

“The allegations that (the offender) sped past a school at 75 mph while school was in session and then led police on a high-speed chase in excess of 100 mph are unconscionable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Last year’s epidemic of this type of dangerous behavior is behind us and our efforts so far this year have resulted in a 20% decrease in individuals attempting to outrun the police.The message remains the same, fleeing from law enforcement threatens public safety and will not be tolerated in DuPage County.

“These incidents are becoming so common lately it is disheartening, and unfortunately for the offenders, we continue to catch even those who thought they had escaped,” Bensenville Chief of Police Dan Schulze said in the release. “In every instance the penalties would have been less severe if they had merely stopped.”

The offender’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 25 for arraignment.