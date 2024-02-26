St. Francis High School principal receives prestigious award

St. Francis High School principal Raeann Huhn has received the 2024 National Catholic Educational Association “Lead. Learn. Proclaim.” Award.

Huhn is one of 11 recipients nationwide to receive this award for outstanding work being done in Catholic education across the country.

Huhn, who has served the Wheaton school for 38 years, including 20 years as principal.

The awardees are a mix of leaders, teachers, pastors, and superintendents who are entrusted with the faith formation of students in Catholic school communities.

Huhn’s career at the school began in 1985 as a business education teacher. From 1990-98, she served as business department chair, then assistant athletic director for four years, director of athletics for two years, assistant principal for six years, and then principal since 2004. She also coached cheerleading and girls and boys tennis.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” Huhn said in a news release. “It is a privilege to partner with the amazing St. Francis High School community and support our outstanding faculty, staff, and students in my role as principal.”

In addition to Huhn’s national recognition, the school also received the U.S. Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon School Award, its girls volleyball team celebrated a back-to-back state championship win, and the school is also celebrating its seventh consecutive year as a Microsoft Showcase School.

“I would like to personally congratulate Ms. Huhn for her achieving this highly prestigious national award. Under her nearly 40 years of leadership, she has fulfilled St. Francis High School’s mission of developing Catholic, faith-filled young adults,” Phil Kerr, school president, said in a news release.