Elmhurst University lecture to focus on evolution of the workplace

Coming out of the pandemic, the state of the workplace has changed and continues to evolve. Organizations are facing myriad challenges, including talent shortages, leadership burnout and generational differences.

Drawing from her role as a leadership and organization development specialist at the management consulting firm ADVISA, Krista Warn will talk about the realities of these challenges when she presents “Future-Proofing Against the Challenges of Today’s Workplace” at Elmhurst University on March 14.

A 2020 graduate of Elmhurst University’s master’s program in industrial/organizational psychology, Warn also will highlight the work of industrial/organizational psychologists and offer calls to action for leaders at all levels.

Her keynote will be followed by a Q&A facilitated by Jessica Sim, interim program director of the master of arts in I/O psychology program at the university.

The lecture begins at 7 p.m. March 14 in the Frick Center, Blume Board Room (190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, elmhurst.edu/campusmap). The talk will also be livestreamed. Admission is free but reservations are encouraged at elmhurst.edu/cultural. For more information, email marketing@elmhurst.edu.

“Future-Proofing Against the Challenges of Today’s Workplace” is part of the yearlong Graduate Studies Lecture Series, celebrating 25 years of graduate programs at Elmhurst University. Graduate studies at Elmhurst launched in 1998 with five programs. Today, Elmhurst offers more than 20 master’s degree programs and a number of graduate certificate programs in the business, education, health care and technology fields