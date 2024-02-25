Lemont’s St. Pat’s parade and festival set for March 9

The 32nd St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Fest will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. March 9 in historic downtown Lemont.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. The route begins on north Stephen Street, and heads west on Main Street.

A fest follows the parade and will be held on west Main Street, Legion Park and the VFW.

The Stockyard Kilty Band will open the fest and Irish dancers will perform at the Legion Park gazebo or inside the VFW if there is inclement weather.

The fest will also feature a DJ and food vendors. Visit the VFW, BTB Wines and Barrel & Vine for drink specials available during the fest. Visit the VFW for their corned beef sandwiches.