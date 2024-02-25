Boys wrestling: Montini’s quest for record 17th IHSA state championship comes up just short

Montini's Josh Vazquez sizes up Washington’s Eli Gonzalez during the 126-pound match In the IHSA Class 1or2A Dual Team Sate Championship match Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

BLOOMINGTON — Josh Vazquez went through his own private gauntlet in his first season wrestling at Montini.

The junior defeated his former high school teammate Deven Casey of IC Catholic Prep in the deciding match of the team dual sectional on Tuesday.

That victory catapulted the Broncos to the Class 2A dual team state championship Saturday night at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Vazquez came up just short of repeating his magic.

The Broncos’ quest for their state record 17th state championship fell just short in the 30-28 loss against defending state champion Washington (Ill.).

Up 28-27 leading into the 285-pound weight, Montini (27-3) lost the decisive match 6-4 on a late takedown.

“It was really tough to go out like this, but it was still a great experience, and we still have a lot of young guys who are coming back, like myself,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez experienced a heartbreaking “double.” He also lost the 126-pound state championship match in overtime.

Vazquez was second in the state at 120 pounds last season at Aurora Christian, where Casey was his teammate.

The top wrestlers at Aurora Christian like Casey followed coach Danny Alcocer after he took over the program at IC Catholic Prep.

Vazquez elected to start over at Montini. His older brother, Nain Vazquez, a wrestler at Army, was a former standout for the Broncos.

“This team was super friendly, and everybody just welcomed me,” Vazquez said.

“It’s awesome when you start a brand new season, even with a new team and we team did so well. Last year they didn’t even get out of the sectional.”

Montini's Jaxon Lane controls Washington's Wyatt Leman during the 215-pound match during the IHSA Class 2A Dual Team Sate Championship match Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

In the championship match, Montini and Washington split the victories seven to seven. The Panthers had the slight advantage in bonus points.

Montini could not sustain early leads of 15-3 or 25-15.

Senior David Mayora (42-1) closed out his remarkable career with a technical fall victory over the Panthers’ Tyler Brown.

The individual state champion showed dazzling technique and explosive athleticism, and provided a jolt of high-end leadership, toughness and skill.

“I have nothing else to say except that I’m very proud of this team,” David Mayora said. “It’s a little bittersweet, and I’m tearing up right now because I just wish that I had one more year.

“My little brother Isaac, and the other freshmen, sophomores and juniors are going to be able to hold themselves up.”

Freshman Allen Woo (25-3), the 106-pound state champion, won by fall for the Broncos.

Freshman Mikey Malizzio (113 pounds), sophomore Kameron Luif (132 pounds), senior Harrison Konder (157 pounds) and junior Jaxon Lane (215 pounds) also pulled out victories.

Lane’s 4-1 decision over Wyatt Leman put the Broncos up 27-25.

After winning eight state championships between 1999 and 2010, Mike Bukovsky returned to direct the program.

He brought stability, experience, and passion.

“You have to give credit to Washington,” he said. “They’re a great program, and they really wrestled hard and very well.

“Our kids really wrestled hard, and they had a great attitude the whole season. There were times tonight where we needed to be more disciplined. Washington was the more disciplined team.”

Vazquez (48-5) defeated two-time state champion Drew Davis of Chatham Glenwood 1-0 in the Broncos’ 46-22 semifinal victory Saturday morning.

Casey defeated Davis in the 120-pound individual state championship.

Everything came almost full circle.

“That was pretty crazy,” Vazquez said. “I beat my best friend and my former coach to get us there. I’m really proud of what we did. There was great competition the whole weekend.

“I lost a state championship match the last two years, and now this. That’s pretty tough. I have one more year left, and hopefully I get it done.”