Feminine images to describe AI subject of Elmhurst University lecture

Elmhurst University’s annual Genevieve Staudt Intercultural Lecture will feature a “Dea Ex Machina: Using Feminine Images of God to Describe AI” presentation by the Rev. Kristel Clayville.

The Staudt Lecture will begin at 4 p.m. March 6 in the Frick Center, Founders Lounge, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, elmhurst.edu/campusmap. Admission is free but reservations are encouraged at, elmhurst.edu/cultural.

The lecture will focus on aspects of God’s being from biblical texts and feminist theology, to think about AI on different terms.

Clayville is a University of Illinois Chicago computer science department ethic lecturer. She also teaches at the university’s medical school. Clayville was the former acting director of the Zygon Center for Religion and Science. She also worked as a University of Chicago Medical Center ethicist and chaplain. Clayville work’s current focus is on the intersection of technology and religion.

The intercultural lectures and other diverse cultural programming at Elmhurst University support community engagement and lifelong learning, and prepare students to thrive as adaptive leaders. For more information, email marketing@elmhurst.edu.