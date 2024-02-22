Man receives 23-year prison sentence for 2019 armed robbery of Wheaton Sprint store

A former Calumet City man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for robbing at gunpoint approximately $40,000 worth of merchandise from a Wheaton Sprint store in late 2019, authorities said.

Denzel Furance, 25, appeared at his sentencing hearing Feb. 13, in front of Judge Michael Reidy, who handed down the sentence. On July 18, 2023, Furance entered a plea of guilty to one count of armed robbery with a firearm, a Class X Felony.

On Nov. 12, 2019, Furance appeared in bond court where he was ordered to be held without bond. He has remained in custody since that time at the DuPage County Jail. Because Furance was armed with a gun, he faced an automatic 15-year enhancement to his sentence.

Furance faced a sentence of between 21 to 45 years in prison. The state had requested a sentence of 40 years.

At about 8:08 p.m., Nov. 8, 2019, Wheaton police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Sprint store located at 212 Danada Square West. Through their investigation, police learned that at approximately 7:45 p.m., Furance entered the store armed with a semi-automatic weapon and wearing a mask, medical gloves and a hooded sweatshirt, according to a Wheaton news release.

Once inside the store, Furance ordered two employees at gunpoint to a back storage room where a third employee was located along with products and the store safe. Furance then ordered one of the victims at gunpoint to bind with duct tape the wrists and ankles of the other two employees. He then bound the wrists and ankles of the third victim with duct tape. Furance then ordered the employees to open the safe containing electronic devices, according the release.

Once the safe was opened, Furance stole approximately 58 items from the store, placing the items into garbage bags he had brought with him. He then covered with duct tape the mouths and eyes of the three employees and exited the store, inadvertently dropping some items on his way out. Several minutes later, he returned to the store to retrieve the items he had previously dropped and fled.

Furance was arrested in Lansing, Ill. on Nov. 9, 2019.

The case against Furance’s co-defendant is currently pending with a next court date of Feb. 26, 2024.

“The Wheaton Police Department works tirelessly to keep Wheaton a safe place to live, work, and raise a family,” Wheaton Police Chief Princeton J. Youker said in the release. “If you come to Wheaton with ill intent, you will surely meet the consummate professionals of the Wheaton Police Department, as Mr. Furance discovered in 2019.”

“With their hands and feet bound and their eyes and mouths covered with duct tape, I cannot even begin to imagine the terror these innocent employees must have felt,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. “Violent gun crimes have no place in society, and my office stands ready to bring the full force and effect of the law upon anyone who commits this type of brazen criminal conduct. We are all thankful none of the employees were physically injured, and it is my hope that with today’s sentence, the survivors of this crime will be able to continue their lives feeling safer knowing that the man who terrorized them has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars.”