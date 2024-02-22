Increases in Wheaton parking fees begin April 1

On April 1, several changes will become effective for Wheaton’s leased and daily fee parking that will affect commuters, downtown employees and garage permit holders.

The city has not adjusted parking rates in more than 15 years for most types of parking, and these changes are needed to fund the upkeep of city-maintained parking lots, public garages and street parking, according to Wheaton news release.

The Wheaton City Council discussed these changes at its Jan. 8 planning session and approved the changes on Feb. 5.

In summary, the city is introducing premium daily fee parking zones for spaces closest to both train stations, an increase of 50 cents per day for many daily fee parking spaces, and adjustments to leased parking permit fees.

Below is a summary of the changes. Permit holders will receive notices from the city regarding the upcoming rate change, and second quarter permit parking invoices will reflect the new rate.

Changes for Commuters: Near Front Street Train Station

Front Street:

Daily fee spaces along Front Street will become a premium daily fee parking zone. The fee for these spaces will increase from $1.50 to $3. The eight two-hour meters will be removed and become premium daily fee spaces.

Commuter Parking Lot 9:

Daily fees in the northern part will increase from $1.50 to $2.

Quarterly permit fees will increase from $60 to $110.

Carlton Avenue:

Daily fees will increase from $1.50 to $2.

Liberty Drive:

Daily fees for the spaces west of Carlton Avenue will increase from $1.50 to $2.

Parking spaces east of Carlton Avenue will become premium daily fee parking spaces. Their fees will increase from $1.50 to $3 per day. The 27 12-hour meters will be removed and replaced by premium daily fee parking spaces. The 13 four-hour parking meters will remain.

Near College Avenue Train Station

Commuter Parking Lot 10:

This parking lot will become a premium daily fee parking zone. The fee for these spaces will increase from $1.50 to $3.

Crescent Street:

Daily fees will increase from $1.50 to $2.

Commuter Parking Lots 6, 7, and 8:

Quarterly permits for residents will increase from $60 to $110 and $75 to $130 for non-residents.

Changes for Employee & Residential Permits:

Wheaton Place Garage:

Employee permits will increase from $75 to $120 per quarter. Residential permits will increase from $150 to $170 per quarter.

Willow Avenue Garage:

Employee permits will increase from $75 to $120 per quarter. Residential permits will increase from $150 to $170 per quarter.

Employee Parking Lots No. 3 and No. 5:

Quarterly permits will increase from $60 to $100.

