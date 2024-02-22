District 87 to host referendum information sessions

Glenbard High School District 87 invites community members to referendum information forums at each of its high schools to learn about the district’s facility needs and its March 19 facility improvements referendum.

The referendum information forums are scheduled on the following dates:

7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Glenbard South High School

7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, at Glenbard East High School

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Glenbard North High School

7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Glenbard West High School

During these special events, community members may:

Take a tour of critical need areas

View projected designs of updated learning spaces

Hear an overview of the referendum funding model

Participate in Q&A session

Individuals and groups with an interest in the referendum will have an opportunity to ask questions and make comments about the referendum.

Glenbard’s four high schools, which range in age from 51 to 101 years old, have numerous capital improvement needs. Glenbard’s March 19 referendum seeks to secure funding necessary to make crucial facility improvements.

Glenbard’s 10-year facility master plan and March 19 referendum are focused on:

Addressing real needs

Continuing responsible planning

Protecting what matters most

Glenbard is working to address the following needs:

Safety and security

Classroom and science lab improvements

Infrastructure

Overcrowding

Access to student support services

Learn more about Glenbard’s facility needs and referendum at glenbard87.org.